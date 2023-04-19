Maisy Dunleavy, 30, was described as a woman of exceptional character who did lots of work for charity, however on the evening of May 14, 2022, at Dinas Powys Rugby Club, she was not feeling so charitable.

She snapped, smashing a glass over Laura Grant’s face in what was described as "a bowl of tension and confusion" at the club.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Ms Grant had an altercation with Dunleavy’s father, in which the father said Ms Grant had got the wrong end of the stick. Then Ms Grant lashed out at Dunleavy’s husband, who was being confrontational towards Ms Grant. This is when Dunleavy snapped, switching the glass she was holding from one hand to the another and smashing it across Ms Grant’s face, leaving serious injuries to her forehead.

Dinas Powys RFC, where the attack took place

In a victim impact statement Ms Grant said she was left traumatised by the incident and unable to leave her home, even to pick her kids up from school, out of embarrassment over what happened. She also said she suffered night terrors after the incident.

Judge Daniel Williams described Dunleavy as the last person you would see in a crown court, with an exceptional character, having done lots of work for charity and being a torchbearer for the 2012 Olympics.

Dunleavy, of Dunraven Close, Dinas Powys, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at Cardiff Crown Court on March 13.

She was given a eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months.

She was also made to pay compensation of £530 and a £156 surcharge.

