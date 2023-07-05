Shane Pickersgill was proven guilty in his absence of one count of failing to produce or deliver a rail ticket on request or to provide his name and address by magistrates in Bristol.

The court heard from the prosecutor that the 30-year-old had been travelling on a First Great Western train when he was asked to produce a ticket showing that his fare was paid or to pay the fare from the place where his journey had started at Bristol Temple Meads on September 30.

But, magistrates were told, Pickersgill had failed to produce a ticket to railway staff, failed to pay the fare for his journey.

He had also failed to give his name and address to railway staff, the court heard.

Pickersgill, of Broad Street, Ross-on-Wye, was fined £220 and ordered to pay compensation of £31.40.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £180 and an £88 victim surcharge.