Julie Pearce, 57, and her daughters Rosalie Pearce, 33, and Kaylie Adams, 24, reared "at least 27 litters over a two-year period".

An animal charity worker said investigators found dogs in "awful conditions", where they were "covered in fleas" and their coats "matted in faeces and urine".

The three defendants were sentenced this week at Cardiff Crown Court for animal welfare offences.

Each had earlier pleaded guilty to unlicensed dog breeding, and failing to indicate in adverts that puppies were being advertised by a dog breeder contrary to regulations.

The two daughters were also sentenced for failing to protect 54 dogs from pain, suffering, injury and disease and providing them with a suitable environment.

The trio have all been banned from keeping animals for the next 10 years.

Additionally, Julie Pearce, of Glyn Terrace, Bargoed, was jailed for 42 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Adams, of High Meadows, Abercarn, and Rosalie Pearce, of Lisvane, Cardiff, were each jailed for 56 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sentencing follows an investigation by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Trading Standards team.

Officers, along with a vet and RSPCA inspectors, carried out a search and found 54 dogs in "appalling conditions" contaminated with faeces and urine, the council said following the sentencing.

Conditions at the premises were "the worst that Caerphilly Trading Standards have ever encountered".

Investigators found dogs kept in 'awful conditions' in Fochriw but have since been treated and rehomed by an animal charity. (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

The animals were removed and placed into the care of Hope Rescue, an animal charity.

The court heard the women had been breeding and selling puppies from their home since 2019.

Evidence showed between March 2020 and March 2022, 27 litters of puppies were born and up to 28 breeding bitches were kept on the premises.

Dogs and puppies were advertised for sale on online selling platforms, and a the profit they made was calculated to be more than £150,000.

Further action will now be taken against the parties under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, Caerphilly council said.

Away from the court, Sara Rosser, of the Hope Rescue Centre, said: "It was shocking to see so many dogs living in such awful conditions.

"The majority needed to be completely clipped off by our staff at the centre because their coats were so matted in faeces and urine and many were covered in fleas.

"Some of the dogs were also pregnant or feeding young puppies and needed additional care.

"After living such sheltered lives many of the dogs also needed extra support in learning about normal dog things such as walking on a lead, travelling in a car and house training."

All of the dogs rescued have gone on to find new homes, Ms Rosser added.

Philippa Leonard, Caerphilly council's cabinet member for public protection said unlicensed dog breeding was a "serious matter and it is hoped that the outcome of this case will serve as a strong deterrent to those who operate in this manner".

"If anyone is concerned or suspicious of illegal dog breeding please contact our Trading Standards or Licensing teams," Cllr Leonard added. "Your information will help us tackle illegal puppy breeding in Caerphilly and will help stop animals being exploited by unscrupulous breeders."