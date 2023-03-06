GEMMA WOOLLAN, 33, of Christina Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted failing to secure the transfer of household waste to an authorised person on August 23, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £637.39 in costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM PATRICK, 32, of Torridge Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RICHARD EVANS, 23, of Plasderwen, Llangattock, Crickhowell, Powys, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brynmawr on Clydach Dingle with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 9.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

SHAUN AARON YOUNG, 27, of Llanover Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without a licence on High Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

ALAN PEWTNER, 52, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 Skew Fields, Pontypool, on October 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

WARIT PREECHA, 25, of Cross Street, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone at Blackrock on the A465 on October 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STACEY PRICE, 31, of Commin Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar, on October 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RICHARD SMITH, 38, of St Michael Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood, on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

FLORIN BABASA, 20, of Prince Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on Usk Way on December 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

NATHAN BAILEY, 34, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.