The burglar smashed a glass door at the riverfront business, on East Dock Road, at around 11.40pm on Thursday, February 16.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard he loaded £300 worth of spirits into a bag, and was “in and out within minutes”.

“Luckily our camera system picked him up as soon as he broke the window,” one of the owners of Octopus Lounge told the Argus.

“I was here within six minutes. There were five police units in the area already.

“My wife messaged me and said he had already left and headed towards the bingo hall.

“The police came in and we went through the CCTV to give them a better description and took my statements.

“He stole a few hundred pounds worth of spirits. He was in and out within minutes.”

The burglar was later spotted in the area by one of the owners’ brothers, and was arrested by police after trying to slip away once again.

The glass door was smashed by the burglar at Octopus Lounge. (Image: Newsquest)

There have been a number of break-ins across Newport in recent weeks, with more than £2,000 worth of damages caused in a Valentine’s Day break-in at Vittorio’s on Stow Hill, and cash and alcohol was taken in a break-in at Rogue Fox Coffee House, on Clytha Park Road, last week.

Kieron Davies, 36, of Bideford Close in Maesglas, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 22, in connection with the break-in at Octopus Lounge.

He admitted a charge of burglary, as well as possession of a controlled drug of Class A – Cocaine – dating back to January, and failing to answer court/police bail as soon as possible – also dating back to January.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Davies was also made the subject of a one-year community order and a six-month drug rehabilitation order.

No order was made for compensation.

“We were a bit disheartened with the sentence being so lenient,” said one of the Octopus Lounge owners.

“We were open the next day. We can’t afford to close.

“It’s not worth claiming on the insurance – that would have cost more than paying for the repairs.

“This kind of thing is disheartening. So many other businesses like us opened but have now been forced to close. A few more things like this could push you over the edge.

“We’re on the riverfront so this time of year, we’re kind of ticking over. There’s no right time for it to happen, but this is definitely the wrong time.”