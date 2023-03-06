Councillors from Bettws said they had been inundated with complaints from residents who witnessed youths smashing the greenhouses of a local community project as well as causing vandalism.

They warned a "large group of teenagers" was congregating frequently in the area and its members were becoming "more emboldened on a weekly basis" because not enough was being done to stop them.

A senior police officer pledged to introduce more patrols to tackle the "ongoing issue" of anti-social behaviour but said recent action in the neighbourhood had resulted in "some positives".

Ward councillor Janet Cleverly said youths had targeted facilities belonging to Bettws in Bloom, a local flower-growing community organisation.

Speaking to Gwent Police superintendent Carl Williams, she said: "Since last October we've had a certain group of young people going in there, vandalising the place, breaking windows in the greenhouse, and it's only happened again this weekend".

Cllr Cleverly added: "We've been in touch with the local [community support officers] but, if you could, raise some patrols there and around the shopping centre.

"It seems to be like a large group of teenagers congregating there and in the park by Bettws Social Club."

Fellow ward councillor Kevin Whitehead said he had been sent videos of youths "trashing Bettws in Bloom".

He said people had told him angrily that the damage was being done "30 yards from the police control station" and "there's probably about five police cars outside that building".

"These kids are making a lot of noise [but] nothing is happening," he said of the police response.

"To tag onto that as well you’re getting around 40 - no doubt the same teenagers - hanging around the shopping centre," Cllr Whitehead added. "We’ve had a few beatings of kids. One was an autistic child which I've found very distressing, and now it's crept into Monnow Primary School there, during the daytime when people and teachers are in the school, [the youths are] there smashing windows."

The councillor said he had called for police to conduct "physical patrols", adding that he would apply for CCTV funding for the school.

"For me that is, particularly while the kids are in school, a safeguarding issue," he said.

Ch Sup Williams said he was "aware anti-social behaviour is an ongoing issue in the area".

"I know some youths have been identified," he told councillors. "We've done home visits and had letters issued."

He added: "We've seen some positives coming from it but absolutely we will make sure we do some extra patrols there."