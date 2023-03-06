Elidon Elezi, from East Finchley in London, has been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions.

The 23-year-old was the last outstanding suspect wanted in connection with Mr Waga’s death.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 1 and is remanded in custody for a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, March 10.

Earlier this year, three men were jailed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana received life sentences for murder. Hysland Aliaj was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter.

All three were found guilty following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

Mr Waga’s family have been informed of the latest development.

A fifth man, 31-year-old Artan Palluci, was arrested in London last month and is on remand awaiting trial for participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions.