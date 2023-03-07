In upsetting footage, which has gone viral on social media, school children aged between 13 and 14 are holding their cameras filming two girls fight in a carpark between Morrisons and Starbucks.

The footage shows the teens converge around two girls with their phones in the air while encouraging the pair to fight.

At one point one of the teens is heard shouting “bang her” while another laughs.

Eventually the girls clash, pushing each other, then it gets a whole lot worse as the pair start violently pulling at each other’s hair before the video cuts out.

The incident happened during the school strikes on March 2 at around 4pm.

Sienna Bunce, 13, was one of the children involved and her mother, Emma Brown, was horrified at what she saw.

“The egging on, the lack of respect, the fact she could have got badly hurt, how can they stoop so low?” said Mrs Brown, “I just do not get it.”

Mrs Brown says parents have phoned her up in tears that their children have been identified in the video. She says Sienna does not want to go back to school – The St Richard Gwyn High School in Barry – where she is alleged to have been bullied.

Eventually, a customer in a Range Rover tooted their horn to try disperse the children, giving Sienna the chance to run away and phone her father Anthony - apparently so shaken initially she was unable to make sense.

Sienna’s mother has issued a call to all the children involved to think about their actions and imagine what it would be like if they had been in Sienna’s position.

“How can so many kids stand there and watch someone get hurt,” said Mrs Brown.

“How could you be so heartless? Have some empathy. Think how would you feel if you were surrounded by a crowd of people and you are getting attacked.

“If that Range Rover had not been there I dread how far they would have taken it.”

Kids aged between 13 and 14 converged in the Morrisons car park during the teacher strikes

Mum Emma says daughter Sienna (pictured) does not want to go back to school right now

Vale of Glamorgan Council and St Richard Gwyn High, on the town’s Argae Lane, have issued a joint statement saying disciplinary process is now underway.

“This incident is very distressing and our immediate priority is to support the pupil affected,” said the statement.

“We have also spoken to the pupils involved and their families and a disciplinary process is now underway.

“While this did not happen during the school day, or on school grounds, behaviour of this type is never acceptable. It is totally contrary to the values of St Richard Gwyn High School and the exemplary behaviour shown every day by the vast majority of our pupils.

“We take all incidents and allegations of bullying extremely seriously. Robust processes are in place to keep all children safe and happy at school.”

Emma says Sienna is now ok and the school say disciplianry procedures are taking place

Vale council went on to say incidents like this are meticulously recorded.

The statement continued: “All schools in the Vale of Glamorgan have been provided with a model anti-bullying policy produced by the Vale of Glamorgan Council in line with Welsh Government guidelines. This is now being followed.

“Although thankfully very rare, all incidents across the county are recorded and the data analysed to ensure patterns of behaviour are not able to develop and vulnerable groups are safeguarded.

“Any learning from this incident will be shared across the Vale to help all school staff, teachers, governors and the Council to continue to work together to give all children and young people safe and supportive spaces to learn.”