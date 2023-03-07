John Morgan from Newport abandoned his Suzuki Swift after he ploughing it into railings outside the city's Eveswell Primary School.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the 32-year-old is a former professional athlete who takes the seven-times world champion running when he visits Wales.

READ MORE: Teacher caught drink driving after she crashed at red light

Mr O’Sullivan provided a character reference for Morgan who is as a primary school teacher in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan

David Thomas, prosecuting, said: “At around 11.50pm on February 18, the fire service and police were called to the scene.

“The car had been abandoned with significant damage to it and the keys were still in the ignition.”

The defendant was traced shortly after to his home and tested positive for being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

“When police officers arrived, he replied, ‘I’m sorry. I know, I know,’” Mr Thomas told the court.

Morgan was arrested and taken to Newport Central police station where he was breathalysed again.

The defendant, of Conway Road, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Oliver Jenkins, representing Morgan, said his client had driven after arguing with his partner about how late he had arrived home from a Newport County AFC match.

“Driving was a grave error of judgement,” his lawyer said. “He was going to sleep in the car in a nearby park.

“He was a man of previous good character, but he’s lost that this afternoon.”

Morgan suffered bullying during his athletics career as a middle distance runner, the court was told.

He is in a band and does charity work that promotes anti-bullying campaigns in schools and is involved with an organisation called Kidscape.

“Mr Morgan has a character reference from Ronnie O’Sullivan and he takes him out running when he is in Wales to keep him out of the papers,” Mr Jenkins said.

“The defendant is deeply embarrassed at having to come to court.

“It is a humbling experience, but he accepts that he has brought this on himself.”

Morgan will have to cycle to work if he keeps his job as a teacher, Mr Jenkins added.

District Judge Sophie Toms told the defendant his case was aggravated by the fact of him fleeing the scene.

She banned him from driving for 14 months and fined him £834.

Morgan was ordered to pay a £333.60 victim surcharge and £85 costs.