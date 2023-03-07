Matthew Jones was caught nearly three times over the limit after he broke down on the motorway in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

The 35-year-old had just been to a family get-together when he decided to drive in a Fiat Doblo.

Jones was “surprised” he was so far over the limit when he was arrested by police at around 3am in the early morning of Friday, February 17.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told the court: “Officers said the defendant was unsteady on his feet, he was slurring his words and his eyes were glazed.

“They thought he was under the influence of drink.”

Jones pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jones, of Rhodes Avenue, Aberavon, who had a previous conviction for drink-driving, also admitted driving without a licence for the vehicle.

Richard Williams representing the defendant asked the court to take into account his early guilty plea.

“He had been to a family party and drank between 9pm and 2am,” his lawyer said.

“The defendant had between six and eight cans of Carling lager and foolishly thought he was OK to drive.

“The vehicle started to smoke and he pulled over on the motorway when the police attended.

“He thought he was fit to drive but apologises unreservedly for his behaviour.

“The defendant’s last previous conviction for drink driving was more than 10 years ago in 2008.”

District Judge Sophie Toms told Jones: “You were nearly three times over the limit.”

She said he had put himself and other road users in danger.

Jones was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was placed under a curfew for three to stay at home between 7pm and 6am.

The defendant was banned from driving for 25 months and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and pay £85 prosecution costs.