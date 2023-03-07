As the Argus reported on Monday, Thomas Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff, was reportedly arrested at the scene to prevent a breach of the peace after being asked to leave the area.

He later told the PA news agency he had been taken to Rumney police station and subsequently released.

Speaking before he was arrested, Mr Taylor, a film and TV extra, told PA: “When I heard the reports, I just couldn’t believe it could be possible that a car could come off and no one know they were there.

“I still don’t understand it."

Follow the latest updates on the police investigation here.

'Something was wrong'





Mr Taylor added: “It worries me, and I feel for the families because from what I can see from the reports they did have a feeling something was wrong and they were flagging it up. Their instincts were correct.

“I have some fears that perhaps when the reports came they had gone missing people (and) thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a night out’.

“It’s natural they might have disappeared for a bit but the families’ instincts are right.”