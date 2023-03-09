She told Thomas Savigar, 33, from Newport he could have left his partner alone and his child without a father had he crashed.

The defendant had been spotted driving an Audi A1 car erratically at Magor by an off-duty Avon and Somerset Police officer.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said the policeman had followed Savigar when he pulled off the motorway.

“The defendant was swerving across the road and hit a kerb,” Mr Thomas told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

“He was travelling in a 20mph zone at 55mph.”

When Savigar stopped at his grandmother’s house in Undy the off-duty officer “detained him” until Gwent Police officers arrived.

“The intoxicated defendant told them he’d had a few pints,” Mr Thomas added.

Savigar, of Heather Road, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence was committed on February 18.

Savigar has no previous convictions.

The court heard that the defendant, represented by Laila Williams, was in work and his pregnant partner was expecting a child due to arrive in June.

Savigar had told a probation officer about his offence: “I know it was stupid and it could have had much more serious consequences.”

District Judge Sophie Toms told him: “You put yourself and other road users at risk and your offending is aggravated by the fact that you were travelling on the M4.

“You could have left your partner alone and your child without a father.”

Savigar was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for two years and two months.

The defendant has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.