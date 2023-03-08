The buggy was being driven around the Duffryn area on Sunday afternoon.

Gwent Police confirmed that the buggy has been seized.

Officers seized an off-road buggy that was being driven in an anti-social manner in Newport. (Image: Gwent Police)

“Pill Community Support Officers have seized a quad bike around the Duffryn area,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“The quad bike was driving around in a anti-social manner on Sunday afternoon.

“Please keep reporting if this happens in your area.”