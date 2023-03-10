A MAN who has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2021 will stand trial later this year.

Lewis Parsons, 19, from Cwmbran has denied the alleged offence.

Judge Richard Williams set a trial date of November 13.

The defendant was represented by John Ryan and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.

Parsons, of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, was granted conditional bail following a hearing at Newport Crown Court.