Gwent Police have confirmed that the teenage boy, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a gritting lorry at around 8.20am.

The incident took place on Lansbury Park Road.

Gwent Police officers, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

"The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital for treatment," Gwent Police said in a statement.

"His injuries are thought to be considered life-threatening."

The driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

He remains in custody.

Gwent Police said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300076857.

"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."