The incident took place at 11pm on Saturday, March 11.

Police received a report that a car had crashed into a lamppost on the B4245, near the Parkwall Roundabout between Caldicot and Chepstow.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

No injuries were reported.

A 58-year-old man from Lydney was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink.

He was later charged with this offence.