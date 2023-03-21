FOUR deer were found dead and dumped on the hillsides of South Wales.

Gwent Police tweeted the incident on Monday, March 20.

A shocking photo shows deer dumped in grassland in a rural area of South Wales.

A police spokesperson said: "Out investigating today, March 20. The remains of four deer were found dumped, suspected to be linked to poaching activity.

"The deer were quickly located thanks to the caller providing a @what3words location.

What3words is an app which divides the world into 3x3 metre squares, each with a unique three word address, allowing users to provide an exact location.

Police went on to say they take every case of suspected wildlife crime seriously.

"We will follow up on all reports of suspected wildlife crime so if you see it, report it," finished the spokesperson.