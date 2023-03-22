CARMEN CHAN, 24, of The Crescent, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ABIGAIL JANE COTTERILL, 23, of Sutton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245, Magor Road, Langstone on October 22, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CHARLOTTE ALICE PAGE-SCOOT, 26, of Lansbury Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on August 26, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE RICHARDSON, 37, of no fixed abode, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on February 27.

MATTHEW ANTHONY, 37, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on February 27.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years, fined £113 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIM THOMAS, 60, of Western Avenue, Newport was ordered to pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

SAM THORNE, 37, of Oystermouth Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £172 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on October 6, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

TRIIN KALJUMAE, 24, of Witham Street, Newport was ordered to pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone at The Coldra, Chepstow Road on October 26, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

KELLY DANN, 38, of Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was ordered to pay £140 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, a directional arrow sign, lawfully placed on or near a road at Bryn Serth Road on September 16, 2022.

IMTIAZ FAZAL, 37, of Marlborough Road, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE TWIGG, 34, of Wyatt Close, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.