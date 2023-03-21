POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a young boy was hurt in a reported group fight.
A 17-year-old boy "from the Blaenau Gwent area" was taken to hospital with "minor injuries" following the incident in High Street, Newbridge, on Monday.
Gwent Police said officers were called to the scene of a "disturbance" at around 6.20pm "after a group of people were reportedly seen fighting".
The force is now investigating the alleged fight and enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300090195," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
