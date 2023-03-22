Police were called to Somerset Road in Cwmbran at 6.20am on March 18 after reports of concerns for a woman’s safety.

Officers attending the area and assisted an 18-year old woman to safety. She was then arrested on suspicion of failure to comply with a community protection notice.

The 18-year-old was charged with the offence and released on bail.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to Somerset Road, Cwmbran, at around 6.20am on Saturday 18 March following reports of the concern for safety of a woman on a bridge.

“Officers attended and brought an 18-year-old woman to safety. She was arrested on suspicion of failure of comply with a community protection notice.

“She was later charged with this offence and released on bail."