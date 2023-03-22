A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of sex offences against a schoolgirl in the city.
Jahmal Johnson, 27, faces charges of causing/inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
No pleas were entered and Johnson’s case was adjourned.
The defendant, of Birch Grove, Llanmartin, Newport, is due to appear before the crown court on April 18.
Johnson was granted conditional bail.
