Three Abertillery men - aged 18, 24 and 37 - were arrested on suspicion of numerous theft offences, including the theft of a motor vehicle.

Inspector Stevie Warden said: "We've recently seen an increase in theft offences in the area, as offenders have targeted both motorcycles and e-bikes.

"Officers have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and reunite stolen property with owners.

"We've used a number of tactics and, during this investigation, have worked with colleagues in We Don't Buy Crime and used capture assets to identify those suspected of being involved.

"We hope this sends a clear message to potential thieves that our officers are determined to put the brakes on this type of offending."

Gwent Police's We Don't Buy Crime team host numerous crime prevention events across Gwent, including bike-marking sessions.