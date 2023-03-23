STEVEN VAN HOANG, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN VAN VLITE, 22, of Ventnor Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran was fined £160 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

KARL GUSCOTT, 34, of Oakley Way, Caldicot was jailed for eight weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in Teignmouth, Devon on July 15, 2022 and failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended prison sentence on May 12, 2021.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS WILLIAM WINSTONE, 29, of Brynglas Close, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN MANLEY, 28, of Heather Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID CHARLES THOMAS ALLEN, 52, of Trinity Place, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER OWEN BEALE, 46, of Pendinas Avenue, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Barbrook, Devon on December 21, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 28 months and has to pay £199 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY PATRICK ROBINSON, 51, of Church Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

TONI-ANN WILLIAMS, 43, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was ordered to pay £328 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA JONES, 43, of Bryn Y Gaer Werdd, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 at Pengam on October 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.