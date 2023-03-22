A QUAD bike has been seized by police after having been ridden illegally before becoming stuck in deep mud.

The incident happened in Torfaen earlier today.

What3Words was used by a farmer to alert police to the quad bike.

It had become stuck in deep mud after having been ridden illegally off-road.

The vehicle was subsequently seized by Gwent Police's rural crime team.

"Remember, if you see it, report it," they said in a social media statement.