A QUAD bike has been seized by police after having been ridden illegally before becoming stuck in deep mud.
The incident happened in Torfaen earlier today.
What3Words was used by a farmer to alert police to the quad bike.
It had become stuck in deep mud after having been ridden illegally off-road.
The vehicle was subsequently seized by Gwent Police's rural crime team.
"Remember, if you see it, report it," they said in a social media statement.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel