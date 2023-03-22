A GROUP of deer shot dead on a hillside in South Wales were dumped in Tredegar and Hollybush, it has been revealed.

Shocking photos showed four deer unceremoniously dumped on the bracken of a hillside after being shot dead.

Gwent Police’s rural crimes division were alerted to the incident by members of the public.

The team have now revealed what happened and where.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call after four deer were found dead on common land between New Tredegar and Hollybush on Sunday, March 19.

“Officers from the rural crime team are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.”

Four deer were believed to be poached and their carcasses dumped

Gwent Police tweeted the incident on Monday, March 20.

A shocking photo shows deer dumped in grassland in a rural area of South Wales.

A police spokesperson said: "Out investigating today, March 20. The remains of four deer were found dumped, suspected to be linked to poaching activity.

"The deer were quickly located thanks to the caller providing a @what3words location.

What3words is an app which divides the world into 3x3 metre squares, each with a unique three word address, allowing users to provide an exact location.

Out investigating today after the remains of 4 #Deer were found dumped, suspected to be linked to #poaching activity.



Quickly located thanks to the caller providing a @what3words location.



We will follow up on all reports of suspected #WildlifeCrime so if you #SeeItReportIt. pic.twitter.com/VZk3HRnDM5 — Gwent Police | Rural Crime Team (@GPRuralCrime) March 20, 2023

Police went on to say they take every case of suspected wildlife crime seriously.

"We will follow up on all reports of suspected wildlife crime so if you see it, report it," finished the spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 491 19/03/23, or send the police a direct message to social media.