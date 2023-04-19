The driver was behind the wheel of a red Seat Ibiza when the crash happened in Gaen Street, Abertillery.

The Argus reported previously how the pedestrian, a man, was treated by paramedics at the scene, and an air ambulance helicopter was also called out.

Police described the 25-year-old's injuries as "serious" and requiring hospital treatment.

Officers continue to investigate the crash and are still trying to identify and find the driver of the Seat.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened at around 11.30pm on Friday, April 14, Gwent Police said.

The force is appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

"Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119855," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111."