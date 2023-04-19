Vladomir Michalenkovias from Newport vowed to arresting police officers that he would hit his male victim “every day”.

Prosecutor Sophie Keegan said the 31-year-old defendant repeatedly assaulted and intimated the man several times in the city between September and October last year.

She told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “On one occasion the victim’s head was bouncing off a window as he was being punched.

“The defendant was shouting, ‘Don't you know he abuses children?’

“He was also calling him a baby killer.”

When Michalenkovias attacked him again on Commercial Road he screamed at him “that nobody likes you and told him to f*** off”.

Miss Keegan added: “The defendant was arrested the next day and on his way to custody, he said phrases such as, ‘I will hit him every day’ and where he comes from, they would stab sex offenders like him.

“He told the police his victim was a paedophile and that he didn’t like him.”

In an impact statement, the complaint said: “I have been repeatedly targeted and I am extremely scared of him.

“I've had trouble sleeping and I'm reliving what's happened to me.

“Every time I leave my address, I'm looking over my shoulder to see who's around.

“I'm extremely concerned that he's going to seek me out again.”

Vladomir Michalenkovias, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to harassment and common assault.

His barrister James Evans said the victim was a convicted paedophile.

He told the court how his client had spent the equivalent of a 12-month sentence in prison after being held on remand on suspicion of robbing the man.

But he was later cleared of the charge of robbery after the prosecution accepted his plea to the common assault offence.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Michalenkovias: “Your course of conduct caused distress and fear to the victim and that is something that is entirely unacceptable.”

The defendant was jailed for 10 weeks which means he will be immediately released from prison.