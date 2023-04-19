A MAN accused of killing a friend with a single punch has been turned down for bail.
Jay Webster from Caerphilly has been charged with manslaughter after 27-year-old Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a house in Abertridwr on Sunday, April 2.
The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, was refused bail following a hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court this morning after an application was made last week.
