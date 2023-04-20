POLICE are investigating a teenager for suspected "drug supply" following a raid on a property on Thursday morning.
Officers carried out a drugs warrant in the Mount Pleasant area of Chepstow, Gwent Police's Monmouthshire South neighbourhood policing team said later that morning.
There, they seized "controlled drugs, money and mobile devices".
Photographs of evidence show banknotes, grip seal bags, a mobile phone and what appears to be a set of scales sealed in evidence bags.
The police also confirmed a "16-year-old boy [is] under investigation for drug supply".
