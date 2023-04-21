Aaron Williams, 29, from Blackwood repeatedly breached a restraining order that prevented him from contacting the woman after he brutally attacked her.

He was convicted of assault occasioning actually bodily harm in 2020 after he battered her when she was a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding.

Williams kicked and stamped on her after accusing her of flirting with other men at the reception.

An indefinite restraining order was imposed which he breached time and again in 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said: “On the evening of October 9 she received a call on her mobile phone from a private number.

“She heard heavy breathing followed by a male voice saying hello and she recognised that voice as being the defendant.

“That made her, frankly, anxious and he said, ‘Are you home alone? Are you on your own?’”

The woman had a “panic attack” before Williams called her again shortly after.

“She answered it and there was silence initially,” Miss Lewis told the court.

“Again she recognised the defendant’s voice and he said, ‘Hello, are you on your own?’

“She didn't respond to the call and ended it. She thought he was drunk and he was putting on a Liverpudlian accent.”

The prosecutor added: “On October 15 she again received a call from an unknown number on her personal phone.

“She immediately recognised his voice and she said to him, ‘Aaron, I know it's you, please just leave me alone. The police are involved.'

“He was trying to disguise his voice again by putting on a Liverpudlian accent.

“As soon as she challenged him, his voice changed to its normal accent.

“The defendant then said, ‘I want you to go upstairs and touch yourself.’”

Earlier that year on August 20, the woman was travelling to work in Cardiff on a train when Williams got on at Ystrad Mynach station.

Miss Lewis said: “He then sat around two rows in front of her in a seat that was facing her and in doing so, he was staring at her.

“She was completely shocked about this because of the restraining order he wasn't supposed to be anywhere near her.”

The court heard the defendant was “laughing at her when she got off the train in a state" before it pulled away without her.

Williams, formerly of Chepstow Close, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, now of Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to four counts of a breach of a restraining order.

These offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for the assault on his victim in 2020.

Tabitha Walker, representing Williams, said her client has recently moved from Wales to start a new life just across the border.

He is in a relationship and his partner gave birth to a baby who was born earlier this month and the defendant is the “bread-winner” for his family.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Williams he had come close to going to jail but spared him that because “there is still some prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was handed a 10-month prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

He must attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Williams was fined £1,000 and has to pay £1,200 prosecution costs.

The indefinite restraining order remains in place.