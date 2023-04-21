Conservative MP Anna Firth, whose predecessor Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in 2021, made the call as she warned “reckless” retailers will seek to circumvent proposals to tighten knife laws in England and Wales.

The Government wants to ban more machetes and so-called zombie knives, introduce tougher sentences for their sale and possession, and give police more powers to seize and destroy the weapons.

Such weapons were used in the brutal murder of innocent father Ryan O'Connor in Alway, Newport back in 2021.

Mr O'Connor was senselessly killed for his Gucci bag by a masked gang brandishing machetes.

Under current laws, if police find a machete or other legal blade in someone’s home they cannot seize or act upon it, even if they believe the items will be used in crime.

Ms Firth, MP for Southend West, told the Commons: “I’m absolutely delighted to hear this announcement today because machetes and knives have been used in my constituency with tragic consequences, quite apart from what happened to Sir David.

“I urge the minister to consider going even further and having a licensing scheme for machetes in this country, similar to gun licences.”

While Gwent MPs have given the new rules their approval, they have also quick to condemn the government for not making this move sooner.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, said: "These weapons are appalling - they should have been banned years ago.

"I've seen the devastation knife crime can cause and will do everything possible to keep it off the streets of Torfaen.

"Sadly, the Conservatives have dragged their heels and it's ridiculous that they are only now launching a consultation on banning these knives.

"Labour is committed to a mission in government to halve knife crime over the next decade - to help keep communities safe."

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "Knife crime devastates communities, and we need to be doing all we can to keep people safe here in Newport.

"These dreadful weapons have no place on our streets, and I welcome efforts to tighten the law and keep them out of the hands of criminals."