TWO men will go on trial later this year after they pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
Ryan Harrison, 28, and Richard Jones, 35, both from Caldicot, entered not guilty pleas during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Jones also denies being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of ketamine.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Caldicot between September 30, 2022 and January 1 this year.
Harrison, of Green Lane and Jones, of Byron Place, will stand trial on September 11 with the case expected to last three days.
The defendants were remanded in custody.
