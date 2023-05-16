The 70-year-old man, from Newport, will face no further action, Gwent Police have said.

It follows two fires breaking out on Sutton Road in a matter of days.

At around 6.30am on Tuesday, May 9, the first fire started.

This incident was subsequently deemed to have been accidental by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS).

Owner of the house, Alan Matthews (below), 70, said he was forced to smash a window and dive to safety.

The, Gwent Police confirmed a second fire was reported at a Sutton Road house two days later - on Thursday, May 11.

This incident occurred at around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Gwent Police officers attended, along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue, "to support with public safety".

This most recent fire ws deemed deliberate.

A 70-year-old man, from Newport, was arrested by Gwent Police "on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life".

Police have not confirmed the identity of the 70-year-old man who was suspected of arson in the second Sutton Road fire and subsequently released.

No injuries were reported in either fire.