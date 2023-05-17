Kevin Bray, no stranger to the criminal justice system, stole Lynx body spray sets, electric toothbrushes, beauty products and protein powder from the stores in Newport.

The offences took place over a four-day period and saw the 37-year-old take goods worth more than £900, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

On May 4, he stole electric toothbrushes and razor blades worth £360 from Tesco and then beauty products and electrical items valued at £440.50 two days later.

Bray took four protein powders and eight Lynx body spray sets worth £99.88 from Home Bargains on May 7.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft as well as one of fraud by false representation by using a stolen bank card to buy goods on May 3.

Bray’s offending took place while he was subject to post sentence supervision.

Newport Magistrates’ Court was told that his “high level thefts are aggravated by his previous convictions for dishonesty offences”.

Bray, of Skinner Street, Newport was jailed for 40 weeks and he was ordered to pay a £187 surcharge following his release from custody.