JACK ROBERT MARSHMAN, 33, of High Street, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Abertillery on August 27, 2022.

He must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN AITKEN, 27, of Claremont, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ETHAN BURN, 26, of Hawkins Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNDSEY MARIE BRINDLE, 30, of Adeline Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph on the A48 on the SDR on November 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANEY O'CONNELL, 38, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph on the A48 on the SDR on November 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

OLIVIA ROSS, 30, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £282 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of driving when a tyre had the ply or cord exposed on Francis Drive on October 19, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NIGEL WATKINS, 73, of Pant Road, Newbridge must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph in Newport on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CAI WELLS, 36, of Graig Park Lane, Newport must pay £233 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON FITZGERALD, 43, of Orchard Gardens, Chepstow must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph on the A466 on Redbrook Road, Monmouth on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ADRIAN DE VITA, 49, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMRIN AHMED, 33, of Rutherford Hill, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on December 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACQUELINE ATKINS, 54, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bulwark Avenue on December 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH LOUISE EMERY, 37, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIAN RICHARD HARD, 53, of Tregwilym Walk, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire on November 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM SKYRME, 36, of Oldbury Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT WATKINS, 39, of Ffordd Y Dociau, Barry must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Bargoed on December 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.