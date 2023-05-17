The trackside fire between Cardiff and Newport has severely damaged signalling equipment.

Network Rail told the Argus yesterday that disruption was due to end at 4pm however disruption is now estimated to last through to next week.

Trackside fire damage (Image: Network Rail)

Trackside fire damage. Picture: Network Rail

Investigations into the fire started are still ongoing.

Engineers from Network rail have successfully restored electric power, which means GWRs electric trains planned for today’s Beyonce concert, in Cardiff, can run.

Engineers working along the railway (Image: Network Rail)

Engineers working along the railway. Picture: Network Rail

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We are doing everything we can to restore services.

“We are currently expecting minor disruption through to next week but trying very hard to turn that around.

“We are still urging passengers to check journeys with train operators before setting off.”