The incident took place on Malpas Road, Newport, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 30.

A man was approached by two men who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at him before taking his phone.

The victim was unharmed.

Officers say they would now like to speak to the men pictured above, who were reportedly in the area at the time and may be able to help their enquiries.

"We’re also asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, to contact us," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"You can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200397310, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."