GWENT Police are looking to speak to two men in relation to a knifepoint robbery in Newport.
The incident took place on Malpas Road, Newport, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 30.
A man was approached by two men who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at him before taking his phone.
The victim was unharmed.
Officers say they would now like to speak to the men pictured above, who were reportedly in the area at the time and may be able to help their enquiries.
"We’re also asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, to contact us," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
"You can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200397310, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel