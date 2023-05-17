Georgie Norris, 38, from Cardiff was sent to prison for 38 months and Andrew Powell, 43, from Rhondda Cynon Taf was locked up for 16 months.

They were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after Norris pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and one count of dangerous driving and Powell admitted two counts of theft.

Norris was also disqualified from driving for four years and seven months.

Detective Constable Chris Fairclough, the officer in the case, said: “Georgie Norris and Andrew Powell were involved in the thefts of multiple cars from across Gwent.

“We welcome the sentence imposed on these men and hopefully this acts as a warning against others who are tempted to engage in such criminality, which has such a negative effect on the local community.

"Thankfully all the cars in this case were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.”