Lewis Bush, 25, is accused of killing Kelly Pitt who was found unresponsive at Sandalwood Court, at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

The defendant, of Moorland Park, Newport was remanded in custody.

Bush is due to appear before the crown court tomorrow.

MORE NEWS: Car thieves jailed after targeting vehicles across Gwent

After Miss Pitt’s death, her family paid tribute to her.

Police investigating Kelly Pitt’s death in Newport

They said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.​

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.​

"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.​

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.​

"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."​