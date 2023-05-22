Simon Mayers, 52, assaulted them after officers were called to his address in Cwmbran about a row he was having with a neighbour about loud music.

Holly Lines, prosecuting, told how the defendant had screamed abuse at his neighbour and caused glass to crack on his front door after punching it.

“The offences were committed under the influence of alcohol,” she said.

Mayers headbutted the first PC at the scene and the second officer after he’d been taken into custody at Newport Central police station.

MORE NEWS: Man rugby tackled his wife into a wall leaving her scarred for life

The defendant, of St Woolos Green, Northville, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, public order offence and criminal damage.

Mayers had 19 previous convictions for 35 offences including assaults on police officers.

He was last before the courts in 2020 for a racially aggravated public order offence for which he was sentenced to a community order.

Lynda Rhead, representing Mayers, said: “The defendant had drank far too much Stella lager.

“He has no recollection and he was in a very distressed state.”

Mayers was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme.

The defendant must pay £200 compensation and was fined £120.