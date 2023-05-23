The unrest in Ely went on into the early hours of this morning, and police have made several arrests.

There are reports of vehicles set on fire and rioters throwing missiles at police, and a member of the public was allegedly attacked because they were suspected of being an undercover officer.

Riot police remained in Ely overnight and were joined by mounted officers, as the rioters moved into a different area of the estate, continuing to throw missiles and set cars alight.

A car set alight on Highmead Road, Ely, Cardiff, during a large scale disorder following a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely. (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Residents were warned to stay indoors as police moved to contain the unrest, involving scores of youths, many covering their faces with masks.

The chaotic scenes were being livestreamed on YouTube, showing the battles between rioters and a line of police officers with riot shields, who were blocking one end of the street near the scene of Monday evening's crash, which had "already occurred when officers arrived", according to South Wales Police.

The region's police and crime commissioner announced today, Tuesday, his "understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died".

"That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right," he added.

Cardiff disorder timeline: Everything we know so far

7.57PM – South Wales Police announces the emergency services are "at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road, Ely" and the road is closed "between Wilson Road and Jackson Road".

Shortly after, the force says "a large number of officers working to manage the serious collision, but also to de-escalate some ongoing disorder at the scene".

People are asked to "leave the scene immediately".

9.19PM – Amid reports of mounting disorder at the scene, police say it is "important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with" the crash.

"We’d also like to ask people to avoid speculation" about the incident, the force says.

11.13PM – Police now announce they are dealing with "large scale disorder" in Ely.

"Shortly after 6pm this evening, we received a report of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road," the force says.

"Police responded to this collision, which had already occurred when officers arrived."

The force says crash specialists need to investigate the crash, and other officers "remain on scene to manage a large scale disorder".

"Again, we urge anyone involved or watching to leave immediately," the force adds. "We understand the concern from local residents and we ask you to stay indoors."

1.10AM – Police say they are "continuing to monitor and respond to disorder in Ely".

"A number of vehicles have been set alight," the force adds. "Arrests are being made.

"A large police presence remains in the area."

