The neighbourhood erupted in violence later that evening after what regional police and crime commissioner called "rumours... of a police chase, which wasn’t the case".

South Wales Police said today, Tuesday, the force "responded to this collision which had already occurred when officers arrived".

Over the course of the evening and into the early hours, officers faced what they called "large-scale disorder", with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared.

There were reports from the scene of riot police and mounted officers patrolling Ely overnight.

The force said "specially-trained public order officers were also deployed, including officers from neighbouring police forces".

"Several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and police officers were injured during the incident," South Wales Police added.

Assistant chief constable Mark Travis, of the South Wales force, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with families of the two boys who have died following the collision in Ely and with those affected by the disorder which followed.

"These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely. We received a large number of calls from residents who were understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on causing crime and disorder.

"The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

"Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

"Arrests have already been made in connection with the disorder and more will follow. We shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the week and into the weekend.

"We would like to thank the public for their support and appeal to anyone with information or video footage to come forward and provide that to us."

Anyone with information about the cras or the disorder should contact South Wales Police, quoting 2200166555, in one of the following ways:

Live Chat: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email: swp101@south-wales.police.uk

Phone: 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.