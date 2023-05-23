POLICE are appealing to find a wanted Monmouth man in connection with a burglary.
It is believed that John Spree, 26, can assist with the force’s enquiries into reports of a burglary in the Monmouth area.
The 26-year-old has links to Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire.
John Spree is from the Monmouth area. Picture: Gwent Police
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300126006.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
