Carl Silcox, 45, said Adell Cowan had said to him they were “soulmates” and claimed he'd never been violent to her during their 11-year relationship.

The defendant denies the murder and manslaughter of the 43-year-old found dead with “massive internal injuries” at his flat in Caerphilly on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The prosecution alleges Silcox “unlawfully killed” her and she would have been in “excruciating pain” before dying at the Dol Yr Eos address in Mornington Meadows.

Giving evidence in his defence he said the couple first met while working at Poundland in Caerphilly.

He said they were both receiving benefits at the time of her death and he would get more money than her with his payment being £1,100 a month.

He told jurors they would only see each other twice a month and added that they were both heavy drinkers.

His barrister John Benson KC asked his client: “Did you want Adell dead?”

Silcox replied: “No.”

Mr Benson questioned him: “Did you want to cause her serious harm?”

Again the defendant denied this.

Silcox told Cardiff Crown Court: “I think I loved her more. She used to say we were like soulmates.”

Mr Benson inquired: “Did you ever hit her?”

The defendant answered: “No. I would have been too scared to.”

Silcox later added how he was afraid of her and her two brothers Adonis and Aaron.

He alleged that Miss Cowan “could get violent to a point”.

The defendant revealed how he would drink alcohol every day and would consume at least four cans of very strong lager every 24 hours, usually nine per cent Kestrel.

He would then “binge” once a week and drink eight to 10 cans and sometimes Smirnoff vodka with Miss Cowan.

Silcox said of his on/off partner: “She liked her drink.”

In cross-examination, prosecutor Gordon Cole KC asked the defendant if he had been angry with Miss Cowan shortly before her death.

He admitted he had been “p***** off” she wasn’t answering her phone.

“Did you think she was seeing someone else?” Mr Cole enquired.

“No,” he said.

The prosecutor put it to him: “Did you think she was a prostitute?”

Again Silcox replied: “No.”

The trial of the defendant, latterly of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, continues.