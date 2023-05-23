POLICE have issued an appeal to find two dogs reportedly taken from a farm near Abergavenny.
Two working dogs - a four-year-old male called Jack and a two-year-old female called Millie - both tri-coloured Jack Russells, were reportedly taken by an unknown person at around 6.30pm on Friday, May 12.
The theft happened in Cymyoy, near Abergavenny.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300155830.
You can also contact Gwent Police via direct message on social media.
