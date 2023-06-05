A MAN has been charged with dealing drugs in Newport.
Callum Collier appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 22 and June 1.
The 25-year-old, of Hove Avenue, Newport was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear before the crown court on June 30.
