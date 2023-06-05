POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a burglary was reported in a residential street.
Gwent Police said the incident happened in Chaucer Way, Monmouth, last month, between midday on Wednesday, May 10 and 6.15pm on Friday, May 12.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2300153766.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
