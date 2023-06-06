A SHOPLIFTER has been jailed following a crime spree in Newport which saw him steal goods worth more than £800.
Daniel Sheen, 35, took items that included steak, cheese, coffee, deodorant, washing tablets and Persil from Tesco, Boots and Supermarket ABC.
The offences happened over a three-week period between May 10 and June 1 and in breach of a suspended prison sentence, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Sheen, of East Dock Road, Newport pleaded guilty to 13 counts of theft.
He was locked up for 25 weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel