Corey Whitney, 28, from Tredegar has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine in the town between October 2021 and March this year.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, claims that £18,000 of that £100,000 came from gambling after a win with bookies Ladbrokes on February 2, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Whitney’s case was adjourned until next month so that the defendant has the opportunity of entering a basis of plea.

Judge Paul Hobson told him: “I'm sorry that the court is not able to proceed to sentence today.

“I hope that you've heard and understood the discussions that have been going on as to why that's the position.

“It seems to me that further communication is required between the prosecution and defence to ensure that I have a sound basis upon which sentence can be passed.

“So I regret that that can't happen today.

“What I aim to do is sentence you on July 18 and you'll be remanded in custody until then, thank you very much.”