CHARLIE JENKINS, 22, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on May 9.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN DICKS, 29, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £490 in a fine and costs for driving without insurance on Baneswell Road on December 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARCUS FRANCIS DAWE, 29, of Jamaica Grove, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHARLIE ANN GRIFFITHS, 22, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYMOND JONES, 64, of Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in Magor between Junction 22 and Junction 23 on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEN WILLIAM BATE, 37, of Central Buildings, Trethomas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Ploubezre Road, Llanbradach last New Year’s Eve.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MUHAMMAD ATABEY, 20, of Llanwern Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wesley Place on January 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RADIAN VALENTIN CONSTANTIN, 36, of Fleetwood Close, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN LINGURAR, 31, of Risca Road, Newport was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance on Queensway on New Year’s Day.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAZARUS TASHAYA, 39, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo must pay £383 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Union Road, Abergavenny on August 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICKY BENNETT, 37, of Richard Street, Barry was banned from driving for 12 months for after it was proved in his absence that he drove with insurance on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 29 and Junction 30 on September 20, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.